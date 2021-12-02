Court reserves decision in plea against Ishaq Dar reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on acquittal pleas of the co-accused in reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining holding assets beyond sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the petitions of co-accused challenging the reference under fresh amendments in NAB Ordinance.

NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi prayed the court to dismiss the acquittal pleas of the accused as these were not maintainable. The same court had also previously dismissed the acquittal pleas of the these accused in the past, he said.

The prosecutor said that this reference fell under the jurisdiction of accountability court after promulgation of new Ordinance.

He prayed the court to dismiss the petitions and continue accused trial. After listening arguments from boths sides, the court subsequently reserved the judgment which would be announced on December 8.