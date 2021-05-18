UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:34 PM

Court reserves decision on accused acquittal pleas

An Accountability Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on acquittal petitions of co-accused in a fake accounts case pertaining to illegal allotment of plots to Younis Qadawai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on acquittal petitions of co-accused in a fake accounts case pertaining to illegal allotment of plots to Younis Qadawai.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the above matter. The verdict was reserved after the two sides concluded their arguments.

NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed and Defence Counsel Arshad Tabraiz appeared before the court. The defence lawyer gave arguments on acquittal pleas of co-accused Samiuddin, Hussain Syed and Matanat Ali.

After this, the court reserved the decision and adjourned hearing on it till May 31.

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge adjourned hearing on graft reference against former Federal secretary Shahid Rafi till May 23, without further proceeding. The hearing was adjourned due to the absence of the prosecution witness.

