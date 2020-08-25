UrduPoint.com
Court Reserves Decision On Acquittal Plea Of Toqeer Sadiq

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Court reserves decision on acquittal plea of Toqeer Sadiq

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on an acquittal plea of former chairman oil and gas regulatory authority (OGRA) Toqeer Sadiq and others in Rs52 billions corruption reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on an acquittal plea of former chairman oil and gas regulatory authority (OGRA) Toqeer Sadiq and others in Rs52 billions corruption reference.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the decision after listening arguments from both sides at large in the case. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Usman Arif appeared before the court.

The court reserved the decision after the two sides concluded their arguments in the case and adjourned the matter till September 1.

