Court Reserves Decision On Acquittal Plea Of Abdul Ghani Majeed

Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:23 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday reserved its judgment on acquittal pleas of accused people in a reference pertaining to illegal allotments of plots in Nahr Khayam

The accused including Abdul Ghani Majeed, Mumtaz Haider and others appeared before AC-II Judge Azam Khan.

At the outset of hearing, the defense counsel Arshad Tabrez adopted the stance that his client Abdul Ghani Majeed had never been a public office holder.

No money laundering case could be prepared against his client in accordance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance as fake accounts were disclosed under amnesty scheme.

The NAB prosecutor Usman Mirza said that the NAB law was clear. Abdul Ghani was accused of embezzlement of Rs1000 million through illegal allotment of plot, he said.

The government owned plot was sold out to Omni Group, he said and prayed the court to dismiss the acquittal plea of accused people.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its judgment and adjourned the case till September 28.

