Court Reserves Decision On Acquittal Plea Of Accused

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 06:01 PM

Court reserves decision on acquittal plea of accused

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday reserved its judgment on an acquittal plea of a co-accused Khawaja Badiuzaman in a reference pertaining to illegal allotment of Nahr Khayam's land in Karachi connected with fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday reserved its judgment on an acquittal plea of a co-accused Khawaja Badiuzaman in a reference pertaining to illegal allotment of Nahr Khayam's land in Karachi connected with fake accounts scam.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference regarding the above matter moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The accused people including Hussnain Mirza and others appeared before the court in compliance of its orders.

At the outset of hearing, the counsel of the petitioner Khawaja Badiuzaman pleaded that his client had not awarded anybody with illegal practice. He said that the NAB should inform the court that what role his client had in the crime.

NAB prosecutor Usman Mirza adopted the stance that all accused were aware about the ownership of the plot and they had been involved in illegal transfer of this land.

He prayed the court to dismiss the acquittal plea of Badiuzaman.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed filed a request to the court seeking one-day exemption from hearing which was accepted by the judge.

Two other accused including Abbas Ali Agha and Qazi Amjad appeared before the court after issuance of their bailable arrest warrants. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till October 19.

It may be mentioned here that former director general building control authority Sindh Manzoor Qadir and other accused had also been named in the case pertaining to misuse of the authority in transfer of a welfare plot illegally and caused a loss to exchequer.

More Stories From Pakistan

