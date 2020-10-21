Court reserves decision on acquittal pleas of 4 co-accused in reference against Gillani

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on the acquittal pleas of four co-accused in a reference pertaining to misuse of authority by the former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani in an illegal award of advertisement campaign contract

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on the acquittal pleas of four co-accused in a reference pertaining to misuse of authority by the former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani in an illegal award of advertisement campaign contract.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted the hearing on the reference, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The former prime minister did not appear before the court.

During the hearing, the counsels of the four co-accused concluded their arguments.

After this, the court reserved its verdicts on acquittal pleas. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till November 3.

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir postponed its verdict till November 24, on acquittal plea of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi in a reference about illegal appointment in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).