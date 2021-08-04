Court reserves decision on bail of accused parents in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A court in Islamabad on Wednesday reserved its judgment on post arrest bail petition of Zahir Jaffar's parents in Noor Mukadam murder case.

The lawyers of petitioners gave arguments on bail petition and also presented other cases' reference before the court.

Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Sohail reserved the decision after listening to the arguments from both sides at large.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned till Thursday.

It may be mentioned here that the parents of Zahir Jaffar were in adiala jail on judicial remand in the murder case.