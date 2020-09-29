UrduPoint.com
Court Reserves Decision On Bail Petition Of Bilal Sheikh

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:16 PM

Court reserves decision on bail petition of Bilal Sheikh

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on pre-arrest bail petition of former president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh in the fake accounts reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ):A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on pre-arrest bail petition of former president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh in the fake accounts reference.

The bench presided by Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing on the bail petition of accused Bilal Sheikh in the fake accounts scam. Sheikh appeared before the court along with his lawyer Mirza Mehmood Ahmed.

At the outset of hearing, special prosecutor National Accountability Bureau (NAB) opposed the interim bail petition of the accused and prayed the court to dismiss it as the bureau had solid proof against Bilal Sheikh.

However, the petitioner's lawyer said his client was fully cooperating with the NAB investigation and prayed the court to stop NAB from arresting Bilal Sheikh who was in old age.

After listening arguments from both sides, the court reserved the decision on interim bail petition of the accused.

