Court reserves decision on bail plea of accused in blasphemy case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday reserved its judgment on bail plea of three accused named in a case pertaining to uploading of blasphemous material on social media.

The accused Nasir Ahmed Sultani, Abdul Waheed, Rana Noman and Anwaar Ahmed were produced before ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

The court reserved the decision after listening arguments from both sides at large and adjourned the case till September 7. The court also extended the judicial remand of the accused till September 10.