Court Reserves Decision On Pervaiz Ashraf's Acquittal Plea

Wed 14th April 2021

Court reserves decision on Pervaiz Ashraf's acquittal plea

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on acquittal pleas of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused Shumaila Mehmood in the rental power reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on acquittal pleas of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused Shumaila Mehmood in the rental power reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali reserved the verdict after the two sides concluded their arguments in the case. The hearing was adjourned till April 28.

Meanwhile, ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan extended the judicial remand of three lawyers, including Naseer Kiyani, Tasaduq Hussain and Hammad Saeed Dar till April 21, in the Islamabad High Court attack case. The hearing was adjourned without proceeding as the accused could not be produced before court due to closure of roads.

