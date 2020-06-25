Court reserves decision on petition against fuel committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on a petition filed against formation of fuel crisis management committee and action against oil company.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah reserved the judgment after listening arguments from both sides at large.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer argued that Ministry of Petroleum had no authority to form the committee under law. The ministry had included Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other institutions in committee probing the matter, he further said.

The chief justice remarked that the executive was authorized to conduct inquiry into any matter related to the public interest, adding that this court couldn't interfere into the powers of the executive.

Justice Minallah remarked that the country was facing problem in fuel supply and it was the mandate of the executive to fix responsibility as the government was answerable to people.

The lawyer said that the inquiry process should be transparent.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its judgment.