Court reserves decision on plea seeking provision of CCTV footage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A lower court in Islamabad on Wednesday reserved its judgment in a petition seeking provision of CCTV footage to defence in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Additional District and Session Judge Atta Rabani reserved the decision after listening arguments from both sides.

At the outset of hearing, defence lawyer Asad Jamal pleaded that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered the prosecution to provide full footage of the incident to the defence but the police had shared only few clips with them.

Accused Zahir Jaffar and others were produced before the court during the hearing. The hearing of the case then adjourned till December 1.