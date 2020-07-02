UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Reserves Decision On Private Company's Petition In Park Lane Corruption Reference

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Court reserves decision on private company's petition in Park Lane corruption reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday reserved its judgment on a petition challenging to add a local private company in Park Lane corruption reference against former president Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others.

Judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing on the case filed by TRECOM Private Limited and subsequently reserved the decision after listening arguments from the both sides at large.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner's lawyer Muddasir Khalid Abbasi pleaded that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had nominated his client's company in Park Lane reference connected with fake accounts scam in violation of the NAB Ordinance.

He prayed the court to accept the plea.

However, the NAB prosecutor opposed the request and accused the company for preparing the valuation report due to which it had been made party in the case.

After this, the court reserved its judgment and adjourned the case till July 3.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari Corruption National Accountability Bureau Faryal Talpur Company July From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai’s development journey will not be hampered ..

47 seconds ago

Investor appetite for DGCX currency products conti ..

56 seconds ago

Outcomes of eighth PSL Governing Council meeting

2 minutes ago

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

3 minutes ago

London Mayor Says Extra Police to Monitor City on ..

28 minutes ago

ADDED begins implementation of mSMEs coalition pro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.