Court Reserves Decision Regarding Physical Remand Of KPK's Official

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 07:56 PM

Court reserves decision regarding physical remand of KPK's official

A lower court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on petition challenging physical remand of KPK’s assistant director anti-corruption in a case pertaining to social media campaign against Judge Hamayun Dilawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) A lower court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on petition challenging physical remand of KPK's assistant director anti-corruption in a case pertaining to social media campaign against Judge Hamayun Dilawar.

Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the case filed by accused Umar Saddiq.

The court also expressed concern over non-submission of case record and instructed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to present it Wednesday.

The court said that it would announce the verdict after the record was presented.

The defence lawyer, during hearing, pleaded that anti-corruption KPK registered a case after conducting an inquiry.

He said that the FIR’s copy went viral on social media due to which his client had to face this case.

