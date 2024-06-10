Court Reserves Judgement On Long March Vandalism Case
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 09:52 PM
The District and Session Court of Islamabad has reserved its verdict in the Long March vandalism on the acquittal plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's founder, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Asad Umar and Ali Muhammad Nawa
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The District and Session Court of Islamabad has reserved its verdict in the Long March vandalism on the acquittal plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's founder, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Asad Umar and Ali Muhammad Nawaz.
Judicial Migistrat, Malik Imran on Monday heard the acquittal plea of accusers mentioned in the long march vandalism case.
During the course of hearing, the prosecutor completed its arguments.
Judicial Magistrate, Malik Imran will pronounce the verdict on June 13.
It may be mentioned that a case registered against the PTI founder and others under the vandalism section at I-9 police station.
Recent Stories
No rule's violation in chairing of Senate session by presiding officer on June 7 ..
Woman, daughter killed in road accident
Hot weather likely in most parts of country: PMD
IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery case
LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving with judge
People friendly entertainment projects to be initiated for residents of Islamaba ..
Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 sewerage, water supply lines ..
CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters
Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial use of agricultural land
U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Education
Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggling on border areas: Minister
12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No rule's violation in chairing of Senate session by presiding officer on June 7: Gillani1 minute ago
-
Woman, daughter killed in road accident1 minute ago
-
IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery case1 minute ago
-
LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving with judge10 minutes ago
-
People friendly entertainment projects to be initiated for residents of Islamabad: Randhawa10 minutes ago
-
Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 sewerage, water supply lines in city10 minutes ago
-
CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters10 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial use of agricultural land10 minutes ago
-
U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Education33 minutes ago
-
Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggling on border areas: Minister12 minutes ago
-
12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire14 minutes ago
-
Senate unanimously adopts motion for electing house standing, functional committees14 minutes ago