Court Reserves Judgement On Long March Vandalism Case

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 09:52 PM

Court reserves judgement on long march vandalism case

The District and Session Court of Islamabad has reserved its verdict in the Long March vandalism on the acquittal plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's founder, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Asad Umar and Ali Muhammad Nawa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The District and Session Court of Islamabad has reserved its verdict in the Long March vandalism on the acquittal plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's founder, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Asad Umar and Ali Muhammad Nawaz.

Judicial Migistrat, Malik Imran on Monday heard the acquittal plea of accusers mentioned in the long march vandalism case.

During the course of hearing, the prosecutor completed its arguments.

Judicial Magistrate, Malik Imran will pronounce the verdict on June 13.

It may be mentioned that a case registered against the PTI founder and others under the vandalism section at I-9 police station.

