Court reserves judgment as Zardari seeks transfer to hospital

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari for his transfer from the jail to a hospital.Zardari's advocate Latif Khosa argued before the court that his client's life was in danger and it was his Constitutional right to avail medical facilities in the jail.Zardari doesn't want anything from this government, but his legal rights must be ensured […] we hadn't asked for an apology from even Zia-ul-Haq," he said."Judicial relief is our right […] if Zardari suffers any kind of heart ailment, these people wont transfer him to a hospital […] it takes an hour-and-a-half to reach a hospital from the Adiala Jail," he mentioned.

"A medial board had recommended shifting Zardari to PIMS for getting medical care and these people took him to the hospital just for a day and shifted him back to the jail on the very next day," he further informed the court.Khosa pleaded with the court to direct authorities to allow Zardari his personal attendant until he stays in his prison.

"Our people will set up tents in front of the jail," he warned.