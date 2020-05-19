UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Reserves Judgment In Acquittal Plea Of Ex-sec Law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:45 PM

Court reserves judgment in acquittal plea of ex-sec law

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday reserved its judgment on an acquittal plea of former secretary law and justice Arshad Farooq Faheem in a reference pertaining to illegal increase in medicine prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday reserved its judgment on an acquittal plea of former secretary law and justice Arshad Farooq Faheem in a reference pertaining to illegal increase in medicine prices.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on acquittal plea of Arshad Farooq in corruption reference.

During the course of proceeding, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor adopted the stance that the accused had a main rule in price hike of medicine and prayed the court to dismiss his acquittal case.

He said that his department had solid evidence and proof against Arshad Farooq in corruption case. The prosecutor said that the accused had benefited the eight pharmaceutical companies.

After listening arguments from both sides, the court reserved its judgment in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption National Accountability Bureau Price From Court

Recent Stories

People throng to bazaars after lockdown ends for E ..

1 minute ago

Rs 70 mln given to Education Authority under ADP 2 ..

1 minute ago

Putin Says Inflation Slows Down in Russia, Ruble S ..

1 minute ago

Philippines Records 224 New COVID-19 Cases, Total ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

8 minutes ago

EasyJet reveals cyber attack on nine million clien ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.