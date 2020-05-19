Court reserves judgment in acquittal plea of ex-sec law

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday reserved its judgment on an acquittal plea of former secretary law and justice Arshad Farooq Faheem in a reference pertaining to illegal increase in medicine prices.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on acquittal plea of Arshad Farooq in corruption reference.

During the course of proceeding, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor adopted the stance that the accused had a main rule in price hike of medicine and prayed the court to dismiss his acquittal case.

He said that his department had solid evidence and proof against Arshad Farooq in corruption case. The prosecutor said that the accused had benefited the eight pharmaceutical companies.

After listening arguments from both sides, the court reserved its judgment in the case.