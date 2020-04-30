Court reserves judgment in chairman Karchi Port Trust case

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition challenging the restoration of chairman Karchi Port Trust (KPT) Jameel Akhter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition challenging the restoration of chairman Karchi Port Trust (KPT) Jameel Akhter.

The bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran conducted hearing on an intra court appeal moved by an office bearer of worker union of KPT against single member court's judgment.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner pleaded that the single member bench had given judgement against the facts and prayed the court to declare the verdict date April 16, as null and void.

He prayed the court to restore the orders of government to remove Jameel Akhter from his post.

The court reserved the judgment on maintainability of the case.