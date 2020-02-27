(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday reserved its judgment on a petition of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf seeking his acquittal in Nandipur power project reference.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan reserved the decision after listening arguments from petitioners and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at large. The court decided to announce its verdict on March 10.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the Nandipur project's execution was delayed due to the Ministry of Law and Justice in accordance of the statement of PEPCO managing director.

He said there was no corruption charges against Pervaiz Ashraf in reference moved by the anti-graft body to the trial court.

He prayed the court to acquit his client from this reference as he was innocent.

After this, the court reserved its judgment.

It may be mentioned here that three other accused including Shumaila Mehmood, Masood Chishti and other had also filed acquittal petitions in the same case.