Court Reserves Judgment On Acquittal Of PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi
Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A special court on Friday reserved its verdict on acquittal pleas of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana II
case.
The decision would be announced on November 12.
Special Court’s Judge Shahrukh Arjamand heard the Toshakhana II case with regard to illegal attaining of a Bulgarian jewelry set by the accused.
The court reserved the verdict on acquittal pleas after the two side concluded their arguments.
Earlier, the court postponed the indictment of the two accused in Toshakhana II case. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the trial court to re-decide the acquittal pleas of the two accused.
