Open Menu

Court Reserves Judgment On Acquittal Of PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Court reserves judgment on acquittal of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A special court on Friday reserved its verdict on acquittal pleas of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana II

case.

The decision would be announced on November 12.

Special Court’s Judge Shahrukh Arjamand heard the Toshakhana II case with regard to illegal attaining of a Bulgarian jewelry set by the accused.

The court reserved the verdict on acquittal pleas after the two side concluded their arguments.

Earlier, the court postponed the indictment of the two accused in Toshakhana II case. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the trial court to re-decide the acquittal pleas of the two accused.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jewelry November Islamabad High Court Court Bushra Bibi Toshakhana

Recent Stories

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

2 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

3 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

3 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

3 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

3 hours ago
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

3 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

5 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

7 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan