UrduPoint.com

Court Reserves Judgment On Gandapur's Bail Plea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Court reserves judgment on Gandapur's bail plea

A local court on Monday reserved its judgment on post-arrest bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur in a case registered by Golra Police Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday reserved its judgment on post-arrest bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur in a case registered by Golra Police Station.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan heard the bail case of PTI's leader filed through his lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat.

At the outset of hearing, Prosecutor Muhammad Adnan said the prosecution had collected the recording transcript of Gandapur's telephonic calls aired by television channels from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and sent it for forensic analysis.

Preparations for creating unrest before any incident was also a crime, he said, adding the accused had changed his statement several times during custody.

The police officials informed the court that report on the audiotape was yet awaited.

The petitioner's lawyer argued that the first information report (FIR) was registered against his client on the charges of instigating the public against institutions.

The person to whom his client was talking as per the audiotape still did not come on surface, he said, adding the local tv channel should also have been named in the case for running the recording.

The lawyer said his client had not given such remarks at any public gathering. He was accused of gathering weapons, but he had never committed that crime.

His client neither used any group against the institution nor any fanatic group came on surface, he said and asked whether the prosecution had recovered the weapons from his client.

The lawyer further said that his client had never spoken against the integrity of the country, and prayed to the court to grant post-arrest bail to his client.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its judgment and fixed the case for Tuesday and also summoned the investigation officer of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station FIR Media TV From Court

Recent Stories

Kiwis win toss, elect to bat first against Pakista ..

Kiwis win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan in 3rd T20I

6 minutes ago
 Efforts to prevent wheat smuggling taken: DC Khair ..

Efforts to prevent wheat smuggling taken: DC Khairpur

2 minutes ago
 ECB President Says Global Economy Fragmenting Into ..

ECB President Says Global Economy Fragmenting Into Competing Blocs

3 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says US Outreach to China 'Largely Ignore ..

Pentagon Says US Outreach to China 'Largely Ignored,' Investing in Credible Dete ..

9 minutes ago
 Putin's Invitation for Lula da Silva to Visit Russ ..

Putin's Invitation for Lula da Silva to Visit Russia Conveyed - Russian Foreign ..

9 minutes ago
 US Doing Everything It Can to Make Ukraine's Sovie ..

US Doing Everything It Can to Make Ukraine's Soviet Air Defense Systems Viable - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.