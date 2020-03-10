UrduPoint.com
Court Reserves Judgment On Talpur's Bank Accounts Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 05:38 PM

Court reserves judgment on Talpur's bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) here on Tuesday reserved its judgment on a petition of Faryal Talpur seeking restoration of her bank accounts by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on recommendation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court decided to announce the case on March 20, after listening arguments from both sides at large.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor submitted the department's comments against the petition. He adopted the stance that the petition did not meet merits and prayed the court to turn it down.

The NAB prosecutor said that the anti graft body had frozen only suspect bank accounts owned by the accused.

He said that Faryal Talpur had also other bank accounts, adding that the arguments regarding depending on frozen accounts were baseless.

He said that Faryal Talpur had been a director of Zardari Group of Company and signatory authority.

He further pleaded that a transaction had been observed in the company's accounts through the fake accounts.

Earlier, Talpur's counsel Farouk H. Naek pleaded before the bench that her client's accounts had no connection with Zardari Group named in fake accounts references. He said that the petitioner wanted to restore her personal accounts not the Zardari Group's accounts.

Naek contended that his client was facing problems to run day to day family affairs including payment of school fee of her children.

He said that the NAB should inform that what transaction was made in personal account of Talpur through the fake accounts.

He prayed the court to order to unfreeze the bank accounts of Talpur and her children. After arguments from both sides, Judge Azam Khan while hearing the case, reserved its judgment on the petition.

