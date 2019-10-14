UrduPoint.com
Court Reserves Judgment On Zardari's Petition For Health Facilities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday reserved the judgment on a petition seeking to shift former president Asif Ali Zardari to hospital from Adiala Jail for medical treatment.

Zardari's lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa pleaded before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir that there was a threat to the life of his client due to ailing condition.

He said former president did not demand any relief from the government but he should be given his legal right in jail. If his client suffered from cardiac problem, the jail administration would not be able to shift him hospital timely, he argued.

Khosa said the medical board had also recommended to shift Zardari to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for health facilities.

The jail administration brought his client in the hospital once but later he again shifted in the jail, he said.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its judgment on the petition.

