UrduPoint.com

Court Reserves Order On Bail Plea Of Former DC, AC In M6 Land Scam Case

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 11:19 PM

Court reserves order on bail plea of former DC, AC in M6 land scam case

The Accountability Court here on Monday reserved order on the bail plea of former Matiari Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Manager of Sindh Bank in a scam concerning land acquisition for M6 (Hyderabad-Sukkur) Motorway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):The Accountability Court here on Monday reserved order on the bail plea of former Matiari Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Manager of Sindh Bank in a scam concerning land acquisition for M6 (Hyderabad-Sukkur) Motorway.

According to details, the court sent Aashiq Hussain Kaleri, from whom the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has reportedly recovered around Rs 410 million, to jail on a judicial remand for 2 weeks.

The NAB during the hearing sought further physical remand of Kaleri but the court turned down the request.

The NAB apprised the court that Kaleri, who acted as a facilitator of the government officers, bought properties in Karachi and Nawabshah on one-day payment.

The court reserved order on the bail pleas of former Matiari Deputy Commissioner Adnan Rasheed, former Assistant Commissioner New Saeedabad taluka Mansoor Abbassi and Assistant Manager Sindh Bank in Matiari district, Tabish Shah.

Earlier in November, 2022, the Sindh Government conducted an inquiry against the officers in question and the report found them guilty of misappropriations in the funds provided by National Highway Authority (NHA) for the purchase of land for the motorway.

The NHA had transferred Rs 4.09 billion, which had accumulated to Rs 4.63 billion over a period of time due to interest payments, to the DC's account in the Sindh Bank.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) later booked Rashid, Abbassi, Shah and others in a FIR under sections 468, 467, 420, 409, 34 and 477-A of Pakistan Penal Code and section 5(2) of Anti Corruption Act.

The case was later transferred to the NAB.

The Accountability Court also canceled the bail of Aslam Peerzada.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hearing Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Motorway Jail Rashid Nawabshah Matiari Saeedabad November NHA FIR Sindh Bank From Government Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Stock markets fall on US rate-hike fears

Stock markets fall on US rate-hike fears

29 seconds ago
 Two injured as fire erupts at spare parts warehou ..

Two injured as fire erupts at spare parts warehouse

30 seconds ago
 KE, CTGSAIL ink MoU to explore 1 GW RE projects

KE, CTGSAIL ink MoU to explore 1 GW RE projects

32 seconds ago
 Sweden Proposes EU Mechanism to Study Use of Russi ..

Sweden Proposes EU Mechanism to Study Use of Russia's Frozen Assets - Brussels

34 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses the signing of a new ..

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses the signing of a new series of performance agreeme ..

1 hour ago
 China Ready to Mend Trade Ties With Australia - Co ..

China Ready to Mend Trade Ties With Australia - Commerce Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.