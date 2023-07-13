Open Menu

Court Reserves Order Regarding PTI Chief's 'nikah' Case

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Court reserves order regarding PTI chief's 'nikah' case

A local court on Thursday reserved its judgment on the maintainability of a case regarding the 'nikah' of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Chairman (PTI) with Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :A local court on Thursday reserved its judgment on the maintainability of a case regarding the 'nikah' of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Chairman (PTI) with Bushra Bibi.

Additional Session Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the appeal of the citizen against the decision of civil court.

Petitioner's Lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi argued that this case fell in jurisdictions of Lahore and Islamabad at same time under section-179.

He said that there could be consequences of illegitimate 'nikah' which was observed in Lahore.

The lawyer prayed the court to set aside the decision of civil court and declare the petition as maintainable.

Prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas said that the state was not respondent in this case.

The court reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments. Earlier, a civil court had terminated the said case on basis of being out of jurisdiction.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Same Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Recent N. Korean Miss ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Recent N. Korean Missile Launches - Statement

3 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi calls for prevention, early ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls for prevention, early diagnosis of life threatenin ..

4 minutes ago
 Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumben ..

Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumbent Prime Minister at Snap Elect ..

18 minutes ago
 China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong ..

China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong Kong in New Strategic Policy

18 minutes ago
 European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions ..

European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions When it Comes to Grain Deal

22 minutes ago
 Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

29 minutes ago
US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats t ..

US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats to Integrity of Guatemala's Ele ..

29 minutes ago
 US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for ..

US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya - State Dept.

36 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

36 minutes ago
 Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due ..

Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due to Strategic Location - Stolt ..

36 minutes ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha Mehmood

36 minutes ago
 One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan