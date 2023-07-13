A local court on Thursday reserved its judgment on the maintainability of a case regarding the 'nikah' of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Chairman (PTI) with Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :A local court on Thursday reserved its judgment on the maintainability of a case regarding the 'nikah' of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Chairman (PTI) with Bushra Bibi.

Additional Session Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the appeal of the citizen against the decision of civil court.

Petitioner's Lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi argued that this case fell in jurisdictions of Lahore and Islamabad at same time under section-179.

He said that there could be consequences of illegitimate 'nikah' which was observed in Lahore.

The lawyer prayed the court to set aside the decision of civil court and declare the petition as maintainable.

Prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas said that the state was not respondent in this case.

The court reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments. Earlier, a civil court had terminated the said case on basis of being out of jurisdiction.