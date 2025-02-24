Open Menu

Court Reserves Verdict In Accident Case Involving Judge’s Daughter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 11:41 PM

The District and Sessions Courts of Islamabad on Monday concluded hearings in a accident case involving Shanzay Malik, daughter of Supreme Court Judge Shahzad Malik

The court reserved its decision on her acquittal plea, following arguments from both sides.

During the hearing, Shanzay Malik’s defence lawyers argued that the case was registered 11 days after the alleged incident. He argued that no video evidence of the accident was presented in court.

The defence also questioned the authenticity of photos submitted, stating that the woman in the images could not be confirmed as Shanzay Malik.

He further highlighted that the complainant failed to provide reasons for the delay in filing the FIR.

On the other side, the complainant’s lawyer, Tufail Shahzad, countered these claims. He presented videos and forensic reports, claiming they clearly showed Shanzay Malik driving the vehicle involved in the accident. Two witnesses reportedly identified Shanzay Malik, and their statements were submitted as evidence.

The defense, however, maintained that the case lacked concrete evidence and proper procedure.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its decision on Shanzay Malik’s acquittal plea.

