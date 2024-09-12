Court reserves verdict in bail pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Thursday reserved its verdict on bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound graft reference

Accountability Judge Nasir Javed Rana, however, rejected the acquittal plea of PTI founder in the same reference after hearing arguments from both sides at the Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi.

The accused were produced before the court.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Usman Riaz Gil gave arguments on the bail petition of his client.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor pleaded that the PTI founder had misguided the cabinet during his tenure as prime minister and hid the facts about 190 million Pounds’ scam.

He prayed the court to terminate the acquittal plea of the accused.

The PTI founder’s lawyer Zaheer Abbas argued that this case could not be made after the restoration of amendments in the NAB law as the cabinet’s decisions were protected.

He said that his client had not received any financial benefit directly.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed the acquittal plea of the accused and reserved it verdict in the bail petitions.

The court asked the defence lawyer to conclude cross-examination against last witness NAB's investigation officer in the case and adjourned the case till Friday.