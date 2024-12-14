Court reserves verdict in JUIF leader’s killing

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Sukkur Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has reserved its verdict in the murder case of JUIF Sindh secretary general Dr Allama Khalid Mahmood Soomro.

The ATC Judge Sukkur Abdul Rehman Qazi heard the murder case of Dr Khalid Mahmood Soomro in the central jail. The court reserved the verdict after recording the statements of the plaintiff’s counsel Athar Abbas Solangi, defendant’s counsel and prosecutor.

The plaintiff’s counsel Athar Abbas Solangi completed his arguments in the court.

He said the verdict in the murder case of JUIF leader Dr Khalid Mahmood Soomro will be announced on December 20.

Meanwhile, the defendant’s counsel Murtaza Shah appeared in the court, while so far only six arrested accused have been presented in the court.

JUIF leader Rashid Mahmood Soomro, son of Dr Khalid Mahmood Soomro on Saturday said that more than 450 hearings were held in 11 years and statements of more than 17 witnesses were recorded.