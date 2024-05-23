Court Reserves Verdict In PTI Founder's Marriage Case
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 10:45 PM
A local court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and his wife Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the marriage case
The court of District and Sessions Judge Sharukh Arjamand is likely to announce the decision on May 29.
The PTI founder's lawyer adopted the stance that the complaint against the marriage of his client was filed after five years and eleven months.
Prosecutor Adnan Abbasi argued that a divorce did not become effective before completion of the ‘iddat’ period.
He said that they had not requested to abolish the ‘nikah’ of two accused, and prayed the court to uphold the sentence given by the civil court to the accused.
He said that the 28 years marriage of Bushra Bibi with Khawar Maneka ended because of the PTI founder's meddling. The complainant Khawar Maneka stated that his happy marriage life was destroyed by the PTI founder.
The prosecutor said that the witnesses had recorded their statements on oath while the PTI founder recorded his statement of Section-342 without oath.
He said that the pictures of the marriage ceremony proved the attendance of Mufti Saeed and Aun Chaudhry on the occasion.
The case was then adjourned till May 29.
