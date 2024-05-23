Open Menu

Court Reserves Verdict In PTI Founder's Marriage Case

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 10:45 PM

Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's marriage case

A local court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and his wife Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the marriage case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A local court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and his wife Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the marriage case.

The court of District and Sessions Judge Sharukh Arjamand is likely to announce the decision on May 29.

The PTI founder's lawyer adopted the stance that the complaint against the marriage of his client was filed after five years and eleven months.

Prosecutor Adnan Abbasi argued that a divorce did not become effective before completion of the ‘iddat’ period.

He said that they had not requested to abolish the ‘nikah’ of two accused, and prayed the court to uphold the sentence given by the civil court to the accused.

He said that the 28 years marriage of Bushra Bibi with Khawar Maneka ended because of the PTI founder's meddling. The complainant Khawar Maneka stated that his happy marriage life was destroyed by the PTI founder.

The prosecutor said that the witnesses had recorded their statements on oath while the PTI founder recorded his statement of Section-342 without oath.

He said that the pictures of the marriage ceremony proved the attendance of Mufti Saeed and Aun Chaudhry on the occasion.

The case was then adjourned till May 29.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Marriage Divorce Wife May Awn Chaudry Mufti Court Bushra Bibi Khawar Farid Maneka

Recent Stories

Merlier sprints to Giro 18th stage win as Pogacar ..

Merlier sprints to Giro 18th stage win as Pogacar keeps lead

7 minutes ago
 Court adjourns acquittal plea of Nawaz Sharif

Court adjourns acquittal plea of Nawaz Sharif

7 minutes ago
 Argentina's Milei sings hard rock at book launch

Argentina's Milei sings hard rock at book launch

7 minutes ago
 Muhammad Ali Waraich appoints as Judge of Accounta ..

Muhammad Ali Waraich appoints as Judge of Accountability Court No. 2

16 minutes ago
 Court adjourns rental power reference till May 29

Court adjourns rental power reference till May 29

16 minutes ago
 Boeing shares tumble as company lowers 2024 cash f ..

Boeing shares tumble as company lowers 2024 cash forecast

16 minutes ago
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider distributes a ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider distributes appointment letters to 49 visua ..

18 minutes ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes multiple resolutions o ..

Balochistan Assembly passes multiple resolutions of public interests

18 minutes ago
 Edu Ministry, Nestle to renovate 15 schools of ICT

Edu Ministry, Nestle to renovate 15 schools of ICT

22 minutes ago
 MNA, PESCO Chief call on KP Governor

MNA, PESCO Chief call on KP Governor

18 minutes ago
 UAE allocates $10 bn for investment in promising e ..

UAE allocates $10 bn for investment in promising economic sectors in Pakistan: U ..

22 minutes ago
 Edu ministry to provide user friendly libraries to ..

Edu ministry to provide user friendly libraries to ICT Colleges

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan