Court Reserves Verdict In Railways Corruption Reference

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 09:26 PM

An accountability court on Wednesday reserved verdict on a corruption reference against former officials of Pakistan Railways and others, allegedly involved in a Rs 48.2 million scam commonly known as 'pig iron case', till August 25

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the reference proceedings and reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

The National Accountability Bureau had filed the reference against Zahoor Khattak, PR's former chief controller (purchase); Saeed Akhtar, ex-general manager (operations); Samiullah Khan, ex-chief controller (stores) and others for misuse of authority, violation of the Public Procurement Rules 2004 and award of a contract without advertisement.

In 2008, the PR officials allegedly in connivance with the contractor awarded the contract to Pak Steel Traders for procurement of 500 tons of pig iron, thus causing a loss of millions of rupees to the exchequer.

