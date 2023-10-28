Open Menu

Court Reserves Verdict In Treason Case Against Captain Safdar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 28, 2023 | 03:11 PM

Court reserves verdict in treason case against Captain Safdar

The treason case against Capt Safdar, registered on October 3, 2020, accuses him of making provocative speeches and inciting sedition.

GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2023) A local court on Saturday reserved its ruling in a treason case against PML-N leader Capt (Retd) Safdar.

Judicial Magistrate Faisalul islam presided over the case, and after considering arguments from both sides, the court decided to withhold its judgment.

The treason case against Capt Safdar, registered on October 3, 2020, accuses him of making provocative speeches and inciting sedition.

On the same day, Capt Safdar expressed his anticipation for the forthcoming verdict, considering it a landmark decision.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, he mentioned that the court was expected to announce its ruling on that very Saturday and stated, "We are eagerly awaiting the decision, and it will be a significant moment.

"

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the district and sessions courts in Islamabad had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the case earlier in the week, instructing the Station House Officer (SHO) to apprehend the proclaimed offender and bring him before the court. The trial of co-accused Ammad Yousaf concluded in compliance with the Supreme Court's directive.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muhammad Safdar Awan Same October 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatria ..

As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatriated to their country

10 minutes ago
 Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

26 minutes ago
 The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally la ..

The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally launches in Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and close ..

Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and closes the curtains of its tenth ed ..

43 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on National Day

43 minutes ago
 "Urgent action by the Minister of State Wasi Shah ..

"Urgent action by the Minister of State Wasi Shah for the rescue of stranded tou ..

45 minutes ago
IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today ..

IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggress ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggressive start against Kiwis

3 hours ago
 What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket ..

What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final?

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan