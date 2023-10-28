Court reserves verdict in treason case against Captain Safdar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The treason case against Capt Safdar, registered on October 3, 2020, accuses him of making provocative speeches and inciting sedition.

GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2023) A local court on Saturday reserved its ruling in a treason case against PML-N leader Capt (Retd) Safdar.

Judicial Magistrate Faisalul islam presided over the case, and after considering arguments from both sides, the court decided to withhold its judgment.

On the same day, Capt Safdar expressed his anticipation for the forthcoming verdict, considering it a landmark decision.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, he mentioned that the court was expected to announce its ruling on that very Saturday and stated, "We are eagerly awaiting the decision, and it will be a significant moment.

"

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the district and sessions courts in Islamabad had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the case earlier in the week, instructing the Station House Officer (SHO) to apprehend the proclaimed offender and bring him before the court. The trial of co-accused Ammad Yousaf concluded in compliance with the Supreme Court's directive.