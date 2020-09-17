UrduPoint.com
Court Reserves Verdict In Zardari's Plea Against Supplementary References

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) here Thursday reserved its judgment in petition of former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking dismissal of three supplementary references against him connected with the fake bank accounts scam.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan reserved the verdict.

Zardari in his petitions has sought termination of Thatha Water Supply, Park Lane and mega money laundering references.

At the outset of hearing, Zardari's lawyer Farouk H. Naek pleaded that the chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was not authorized to file supplementary reference in accordance with NAB law.

The lawyer also submitted a request to the judge seeking one day exemption from hearing to Asif Zardari, which was accepted by the court.

Farouk H.

Naek argued that Asif Zardari was never summoned in Thatha Water Supply reference by the bureau. His client was never involved into any inquiry or investigation by NAB regarding this matter.

He contended that supplementary reference were based on dishonesty which had no legal worth.

He prayed the court to withdraw notices to Zardari and dismiss the supplementary references.

Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi opposed the petitions and argued that supplementary references were moved in accordance with the law.

He pleaded that it was mentioned in three interim references that investigation into the matter was continued and supplementary references could be filed.

After listening to arguments from both sides, the court reserved its judgments.

