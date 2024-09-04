Open Menu

Court Reserves Verdict Of Bushra Plea In £190 Mln Reference

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Court reserves verdict of Bushra plea in £190 mln reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Accountability Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the petition filed by wife of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder, Bushra Bibi regarding the £190 million reference.

The Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the petition at Adiala Jail.

Following the completion of arguments from both sides, the court decided to reserve its judgment, which will be

announced on September 5.

Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) opposed Bushra Bibi's petition during the court proceedings.

Both the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were present in the courtroom. However, the NAB investigating officer could not be cross-examined due to the absence of PTI's lawyer.

During the hearing, Lawyer Usman Riaz Gul represented Bushra Bibi, arguing for her acquittal. The court also declared the contempt petition against the NAB chairman ineffective, stating that the arguments on the plea for acquittal rendered the contempt petition irrelevant.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Jail Wife Nasir September From Million Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Dolphins get Sarfaraz Ahmed as mentor

Dolphins get Sarfaraz Ahmed as mentor

31 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to purchase 138 double cabin vehicles f ..

Sindh govt to purchase 138 double cabin vehicles for ACS

36 minutes ago
 PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers

PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers

60 minutes ago
 Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wi ..

Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wins at the first ever internati ..

1 hour ago
 KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants iss ..

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

5 hours ago
 Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

5 hours ago
easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

6 hours ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

6 hours ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan