Court Reserves Verdict Of Bushra Plea In £190 Mln Reference
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Accountability Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the petition filed by wife of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder, Bushra Bibi regarding the £190 million reference.
The Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the petition at Adiala Jail.
Following the completion of arguments from both sides, the court decided to reserve its judgment, which will be
announced on September 5.
Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) opposed Bushra Bibi's petition during the court proceedings.
Both the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were present in the courtroom. However, the NAB investigating officer could not be cross-examined due to the absence of PTI's lawyer.
During the hearing, Lawyer Usman Riaz Gul represented Bushra Bibi, arguing for her acquittal. The court also declared the contempt petition against the NAB chairman ineffective, stating that the arguments on the plea for acquittal rendered the contempt petition irrelevant.
