Court Reserves Verdict On Acquittal Application By Shahbaz Gill

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:32 PM

A sessions court on Saturday reserved verdict on an acquittal application filed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill In a defamation suit against him

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Saturday reserved verdict on an acquittal application filed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill In a defamation suit against him.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zuliqar Ali conducted the proceedings wherein Dr Shahbaz Gill also appeared and got his attendance marked.

Later, the court allowed him to leave the courtroom in view of current Coronavirus situation.

A counsel for Dr Shahbaz Gill argued before the court that it was a false and baseless case. He pleaded with the court to allow the application and acquit his client in the case.

However, the petitioner's counsel opposed the acquittal application and requested the court for its dismissal.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved the verdict on the application and adjourned further hearing till February 19.

