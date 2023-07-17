Open Menu

Court Reserves Verdict On Acquittal Applications Of PM, Others In NAB Reference

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 10:49 PM

An accountability court on Monday reserved its verdict on acquittal applications filed by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, his son, Hamza Shehbaz, and others in an assets beyond means and money laundering reference, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 )

Accountability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman observed that the verdict would be announced on July 20.

The court heard detailed arguments of the defence counsel and also recorded statement of the investigation officer, during the proceedings. The investigation officer submitted that no element of corruption emerged against the accused in acquiring assets, during the re-investigation process.

It is pertinent to mention here that the bureau had already declared the prime minister, Hamza Shehbaz and others as innocent in a supplementary report earlier.

