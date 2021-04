Court reserves verdict on acquittal plea of Sardar Mehtab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday reserved its judgment in acquittal plea of leader Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbasi and others in reference pertaining to illegal appointment in Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir reserved the verdict after listening arguments from both sides at large.

The graft reference was filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). In the hearing Former Chief Executive PIA Musharraf Rasool and former secretary aviationappeared before the court.

The court fixed April 22, to announce the decision.