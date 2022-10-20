UrduPoint.com

Court Reserves Verdict On Bail Of Azam Swati

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Court reserves verdict on bail of Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday reserved its judgment on post-arrest bail petition of PTI's leader Azam Swati in controversial tweet case.

Special Judge Central Raja Asif Mehmood heard the bail petition of Azam Khan Swati. Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi raised objections at the court's jurisdiction and said this case should be transferred to the session court.

He said that the accused had given a hateful statement about the head of a state institution through the tweet.

The institution had no connection with the courts' decisions, he said.

The accused had used a provoking way against the institutions at a public forum. He had also admitted that during the investigation, Abbasi said.

Dr. Baber Awan said that his client had used the right of freedom of expression through his tweet. His client was tortured and humiliated during the custody, he alleged.

After listening arguments, the court reserved the decision and adjourned the case till tomorrow.

