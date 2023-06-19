UrduPoint.com

Court Reserves Verdict On Bail Petition Of Parvez Elahi In Illegal Recruitment Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 09:47 PM

An anti-corruption court on Monday reserved its verdict on bail petition of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case related to illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-corruption court on Monday reserved its verdict on bail petition of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case related to illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly.

Special Judge Anti-Corruption Ali Raza Awan conducted proceedings on post-arrest bail petition of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and reserved verdict on completion of arguments by the parties.

The court hinted at announcing the verdict on June 20.

Special prosecutor Abdul Samad advanced arguments on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, during the proceedings. Parvez Elahi's counsel Rana Intizar had already completed his arguments at the previous hearing.

The ACE Punjab had instituted a case against Parvez Elahi and others on charges of recruiting 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit.

