UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Reserves Verdict On Bail Pleas Of Mufti Aziz’s Sons

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:38 AM

Court reserves verdict on bail pleas of Mufti Aziz’s sons

Police submit report in the court and say that three sons of Mufti Aziz who was accused of sodomy were found guilty during investigation of the case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2021) A local courty on Wednesday reserved a verdict on bail petitions of Mufti Aziz ur Rehman’s three sons in a sexual abuse case.

The court reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of both prosecution and defence sides.

Police report found Latifur Rehman, Wasimur Rehman, and Wasiur Rehman guilty during investigation. During the proceedings, an investigation officer informed the court that the investigation against the three sons of Mufti Aziz, who was in jail on judicial remand, had been completed and that he had already submitted the case record to the court.

The petitioners had argued that the police had registered a sexual assault and criminal intimidation case against Mufti Rehman and others. They submitted that the police had also nominated various unknown persons in the matter and it was feared that police might arrest them. The petitioners submitted that they did not have a link with the case and pleaded with the court for grant of bail to them.

The North Cantonment police had, on June 17, registered a case under charges of sexual assault and criminal intimidation against Mufti Rehman, and others.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Jail June Criminals Mufti Court

Recent Stories

PM will not use security, protocol at private func ..

12 minutes ago

PM congratulates NCOC, SBP and Ehsas team for resp ..

22 minutes ago

Dilip Kumar passes away

35 minutes ago

UAE golden visa for students a big step, says loca ..

1 hour ago

China reports highest COVID-19 cases since January

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 July 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.