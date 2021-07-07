Court reserves verdict on bail pleas of Mufti Aziz’s sons

(@fidahassanain)

Police submit report in the court and say that three sons of Mufti Aziz who was accused of sodomy were found guilty during investigation of the case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2021) A local courty on Wednesday reserved a verdict on bail petitions of Mufti Aziz ur Rehman’s three sons in a sexual abuse case.

The court reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of both prosecution and defence sides.

Police report found Latifur Rehman, Wasimur Rehman, and Wasiur Rehman guilty during investigation. During the proceedings, an investigation officer informed the court that the investigation against the three sons of Mufti Aziz, who was in jail on judicial remand, had been completed and that he had already submitted the case record to the court.

The petitioners had argued that the police had registered a sexual assault and criminal intimidation case against Mufti Rehman and others. They submitted that the police had also nominated various unknown persons in the matter and it was feared that police might arrest them. The petitioners submitted that they did not have a link with the case and pleaded with the court for grant of bail to them.

The North Cantonment police had, on June 17, registered a case under charges of sexual assault and criminal intimidation against Mufti Rehman, and others.