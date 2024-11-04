Court Reserves Verdict On Bushra Bibi's Bail
Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM
A lower court on Monday reserved verdict on pre-arrest bail petition of Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana receipt case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) A lower court on Monday reserved verdict on pre-arrest bail petition of Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana receipt case.
The court also instructed to present PTI’s founder on next date through the video link in bails of six cases. The court said that it would announce the judgment on November 18, in bail cases of the two accused together after hearing arguments.
Additional Session Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the aforesaid cases of Bushra Bibi and PTI founder.
During hearing, the judge remarked that the allegation of the police was not satisfactory. He questioned that where the accused presented the fake receipts as there must be some proof.
Defence lawyer Salman Safdar said that we disowned the alleged receipts. He said that the role of other accused including Farah, Shahzad Akbar and Zulfi Bokhari are not specified.
The police adopted the stance that it could apprise the court regarding the requirement of the accused’s custody after taking record of toshakhana case.
After hearing arguments, the court reserved the verdict on pre-arrest bail of Bushra Bibi and also adjourned bail petitions of PTI founder in six cases till November 18. The court would announce the verdict together in the said cases.
It may be mentioned here that Bushra Bibi also appeared before the court along with her legal team.
