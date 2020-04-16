Court reserves verdict on Hafiz Nauman acquittal application

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Thursday reserved verdict on acquittal application of Lahore Parking Company's (LPC) former chief Hafiz Nauman in a corruption scam of the company.

The court observed that the verdict would be announced on April 22.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings and reserved the verdict on acquittal application after conclusion of arguments by the parties.

A counsel on behalf of Hafiz Nauman argued before the court that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to prove allegations levelled against his client. He contended that all allegations were baseless and pleaded with the court for acquittal of Hafiz Nauman.

However , a NAB prosecutor opposed the application, saying that sufficient evidence was available to convict the accused.

Hafiz Nauman had filed the application for acquittal under 265-k of Criminal Procedure Code. He had pleaded with the court for acquittal saying that all allegations levelled against him were baseless.

According to NAB, the accused misused his authority and illegally awarded parking sites contracts. National exchequer had to face loss of millions of rupees due to financial irregularities in the company.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had granted bail to Hafiz Nauman in the case..