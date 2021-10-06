Court reserves verdict on indictment of Zahir Jaffar in Noor Mukadam case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :A trial court of Islamabad, hearing the murder case of slain Noor Mukadam on Wednesday postponed the indictment of Zahir Jaffar and reserved the decision on his petition.

At the outset of hearing, accused Zahir Jaffar pleaded for a chance to speak independently at the end of the trial before the Additional Session Judge Atta Rabani.

Zahir complaint to the court that the the US embassy had offered him to provide a legal assistance through a lawyer of his choice to be selected from the list but that list was not provided to him in the jail.

The court however turned down his request and asked him to address the bench through his lawyer.

The defence lawyer requested the bench for at least four week time period for indictment as seven day time was not sufficient on the grounds that the accused did not know that what kind of evidence was available against him along with the challan.

The right of fair trial couldn't be met with hiding information from the accused, the defense counsel submitted while pleading to provide the forensic report, CCTV footage and other records to his client.

The plaint's lawyer however objected to the defense counsel and submitted that this record was sealed and it couldn't be shared.

The court, after listening arguments, reserved the decision on the applications of accused side and adjourned to the hearing.