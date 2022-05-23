UrduPoint.com

Court Reserves Verdict On Legal Status Of Chiniot Mines Reference

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Court reserves verdict on legal status of Chiniot mines reference

An accountability court on Monday reserved verdict on an application filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Sibtain Khan about legal status of the Chiniot mines and minerals reference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Monday reserved verdict on an application filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Sibtain Khan about legal status of the Chiniot mines and minerals reference.

Accountability Court Judge Sajid Ali conducted the case proceedings, wherein Sibtain Khan and other accused appeared and got their attendance marked.

A counsel on behalf of Sibtain Khan submitted that the approval of the prosecutor general had not been sought before filing the reference, which was a mandatory requirement as per the NAB amended ordinance. He pleaded with the court for returning the reference as it had been filed without fulfilling legal requirements.

However, a prosecutor on behalf of National Accountability Bureau opposed the plea, saying that all legal requirements were fulfilled.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, reserved verdict on the application.

Besides Sibtain Khan, Salman Ghani, Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Sattar Mian and Imtiaz Ahmad Cheema had been named as the accused in the reference filed by the Bureau. The Bureau had alleged that Sibtain Khan exceeded his powers and awarded a multi-billion contract to a firm of his choice during 2007 when he was minister for mines and minerals in the PML-Q government. The Bureau stated the company that was given the contract had a paid-up capital of Rs2.5 million only and also lacked the experience required for the project.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bureau had arrested Sibtain Khan on June 14, 2019 but he obtained post-arrest bail from the Lahore High Court on September 19, 2019.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Company Chiniot June September 2019 All From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Philippines Considers Reviving NPP Project After S ..

Philippines Considers Reviving NPP Project After Seoul's Cooperation Offer - Rep ..

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses Meesha Shafi plea for ..

Lahore High Court dismisses Meesha Shafi plea for cross examination through vide ..

2 minutes ago
 Austin Says US, Allies to Intensify Efforts to Str ..

Austin Says US, Allies to Intensify Efforts to Strengthen Ukraine's Battlefield ..

2 minutes ago
 Third Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting Schedu ..

Third Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting Scheduled for June 15 in Brussels - ..

4 minutes ago
 CM for taking steps to provide free medicines to c ..

CM for taking steps to provide free medicines to cancer patients

4 minutes ago
 Body found floating in canal

Body found floating in canal

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.