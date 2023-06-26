Court reserves verdict on maintainability of NAB reference

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2023 | 10:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday reserved its judgment regarding its jurisdiction in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the petitions filed by the accused challenging the maintainability of the reference under NAB amendments.

NAB prosecutor, during the hearing, requested the court to shift the LNG reference to the special judge central for further hearing. He said that after the amendments in the NAB, the case fell into the jurisdiction of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its judgment and adjourned the case till July 10. The court also granted a one-time exemption from attendance to former prime minister Abbasi in the said case.

