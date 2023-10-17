Open Menu

Court Reserves Verdict On Maintainability Of Reference Against Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2023 | 07:49 PM

The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar for having assets beyond known sources of income

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case wherein National Accountability Bureau prosecutor and Ishaq Dar’s lawyer Qazi Misbah appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, Qazi Misbah argued that his client had been acquitted by the court in the reference as the prosecution could not provide proofs against him during the trial.

The trial court had announced the verdict after the conclusion of arguments, he added.

The lawyer said that the court, in its order, observed that the investigation was not done in a proper way. His client had disclosed everything in his tax returns submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said, adding the investigation officer had admitted that the Hajveri Trust Organization had no connection with his client.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its verdict on the maintainability and adjourned the case till October 21.

