Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 09:58 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) An accountability court on Thursday reserved its verdict on an application filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi seeking permanent exemption from personal appearance in a corruption reference related to development projects.
Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani presided over the proceedings of the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and reserved the verdict on the application after the completion of arguments by both parties.
Parvez Elahi’s counsel argued that the former chief minister is elderly and unwell, with doctors advising complete bed rest. He requested that Anwaar Hussain be appointed as Parvez Elahi’s representative for future proceedings.
However, the NAB prosecutor objected, stating that Parvez Elahi’s personal appearance is necessary for appointing a representative.
Subsequently, the court reserved its decision on the matter.
Additionally, the court recorded the statement of NAB witness Amjad Ali, Deputy Secretary of Local Government, who was also cross-examined by the defence.
The court further allowed the exemption applications of Parvez Elahi and co-accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti from personal appearance for one day. The next hearing is scheduled for February 27.
The NAB has accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs. 1 billion in kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects in the Gujrat district during Parvez Elahi’s second term as Punjab chief minister.
