Court Reserves Verdict On Pervaiz Elahi's Plea

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 09:53 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Friday reserved verdict on an application filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi seeking directions for registration of a case on his application in Punjab Assembly Ruckus matter.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Hafiz Rizwan heard the application.

During the proceedings, SSP Civil Lines Safdar Kazmi appeared and submitted a report. He submitted that already a FIR had been registered in the matter and investigations were being carried out.

He assured the court that action would be taken against the culprits and pleaded with the court to dismiss the application.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict.

