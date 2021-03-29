Court reserves verdict on SAPM plea for bail cancellation of fraud accused

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Monday reserved verdict on a plea filed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill for bail cancellation of Tahir Mubeen and Cemil Senocak, officials of Platform Company, accused of forgery of documents used to file a defamation suit against the SAPM.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Mushtaq Ahmad heard the plea filed by the SAPM.

A counsel on behalf of complainant SAPM Shahbaz Gill argued that a local court had granted bail to the accused in forgery case. He submitted that the court failed to appreciate case facts and committed error while awarding the relief of bail to the accused. He submitted that the bail was unsustainable in eyes of law and pleaded with the court for cancellation of bail.

However, the defence counsel requested the court to dismiss the plea as the court had granted bail in accordance with law.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of parties, reserved its verdict.

It is pertinent to mention here that a local court had awarded bail to the accused in January.

Islampura police had registered a forgery case against the accused on the complaint of SAPM Shahbaz Gill. He had alleged that the accused committed fraud and forgery. He submitted that the accused filed a suit against him on behalf of the company, without the clearance from the company's board of directors, He submitted that the authority letter given by the accused to the court supporting the authorisation was fraudulent.