UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Reserves Verdict On SAPM Plea For Bail Cancellation Of Fraud Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:40 PM

Court reserves verdict on SAPM plea for bail cancellation of fraud accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Monday reserved verdict on a plea filed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill for bail cancellation of Tahir Mubeen and Cemil Senocak, officials of Platform Company, accused of forgery of documents used to file a defamation suit against the SAPM.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Mushtaq Ahmad heard the plea filed by the SAPM.

A counsel on behalf of complainant SAPM Shahbaz Gill argued that a local court had granted bail to the accused in forgery case. He submitted that the court failed to appreciate case facts and committed error while awarding the relief of bail to the accused. He submitted that the bail was unsustainable in eyes of law and pleaded with the court for cancellation of bail.

However, the defence counsel requested the court to dismiss the plea as the court had granted bail in accordance with law.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of parties, reserved its verdict.

It is pertinent to mention here that a local court had awarded bail to the accused in January.

Islampura police had registered a forgery case against the accused on the complaint of SAPM Shahbaz Gill. He had alleged that the accused committed fraud and forgery. He submitted that the accused filed a suit against him on behalf of the company, without the clearance from the company's board of directors, He submitted that the authority letter given by the accused to the court supporting the authorisation was fraudulent.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Police Company January From Court

Recent Stories

Aldar unveils AED 500m re-development plan to rede ..

3 minutes ago

UAE supports Syrian people with USD 30 million at ..

33 minutes ago

Senate of the Philippines expresses gratitude to M ..

34 minutes ago

Ajman Executive Council discusses Ajman’s 2020 s ..

1 hour ago

President Pakistan People's Party Women's wing Far ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.