Court Reserves Verdict On Shehbaz Exemption Applications In 2 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:45 PM

Court reserves verdict on Shehbaz exemption applications in 2 cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :An accountability court Tuesday reserved its verdict on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif's applications for permanent exemption from personal appearance in Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-e-Iqbal cases.

The court will announce the decision on January 17. The court also extended judicial remand of PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case till Jan 17.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the proceedings of Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-e-Iqbal cases.

The Jail staff produced Hamza Shehbaz before the court on expiry of his judicial remand in Ramzan Sugar Mills case, whereas Shehbaz Sharif did not appear in both cases for being abroad.

During the course of proceedings, Shehbaz's counsel Amjad Pervaiz advanced arguments on applications for permanent exemption to his client. The court was apprised that Shehbaz Sharif had proceeded abroad for his own and his brother's medical treatment.

The court was requested to permanently exempt Shehbaz Sharif in both cases. The court was also requested for granting one-time exemption to Shehbaz from today's proceedings.

However, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor opposed the applications and submitted that Shehbaz went abroad without permission from the court. He pleaded with the court for dismissal of the applications for permanent exemption. He also requested for issuance of arrest warrants for Shehbaz Sharif.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments, reserved its verdict on Shehbaz's applications for permanent exemption till Jan 17 while granting one-time exemption to him from Tuesday's proceedings. The court also extended judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz till Jan 17.

It is pertinent to mention here that strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.

