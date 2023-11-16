Court restricts arresting Sheikh Rasheed till Jan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday extended order refraining the arrest of Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed in the Mochko and Lasbela cases until January

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday extended order refraining the arrest of Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed in the Mochko and Lasbela cases until January.

IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition of the former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed against the cases registered in Mochku and Lasbela.

In the course of the hearing, the court summoned SSP Investigation Kemari to appear personally at the next hearing.

Additionally, a non-bailable warrant was issued to the plaintiff in the Lasbela case.

The investigating officer informed the court that a report had been submitted for the dismissal of the case registered in Lasbela.

Subsequently, the court adjourned Sheikh Rasheed's application against the Mochko and Lasbela cases until January.